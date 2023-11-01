WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More road closures are in store for the City of Watertown on the first day of November.

Parts of both Washington Street and Keyes Avenue will be blocked off due to paving projects. There will be milling and paving on Washington Street from Keyes Avenue to Winslow Street. Washington Street should be back open by the end of the day

Keyes will be shut down from Washington to Gotham Street. Keyes should be back open by Thursday, November 2.

City officials urge motorists use caution and try to find alternate routes.