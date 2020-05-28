More than 366K confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo issued an Executive Order today authorizing businesses to deny entry to individuals who do not wear masks or face-coverings.

Governor Cuomo also announced a partnership with Rosie Perez and Chris Rock, who will help New York State build communication and education on the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing and the availability of testing and healthcare in the state.

“I’ve been working to communicate this message about masks and how effective they are. They are deceptively effective, they are amazingly effective. And we’ve made them mandatory in public settings, public transportation, et cetera,” Governor Cuomo said.

“But when we’re talking about reopening stores and places of business, we’re giving the store owners the right to say, if you’re not wearing a mask, you can’t come in. That store owner has the right to protect themselves. That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store. You don’t want to wear a mask, fine. But you don’t then have a right to then go into that store if that store owner doesn’t want you to.”

There have been 366,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

