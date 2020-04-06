More than 40 cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 7 cases recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 41 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County since the coronavirus epidemic hit the North Country.

Here are the current statistics for Jefferson County cases:

41 positive tests

699 total tests

658 negative tests

33 individuals in mandatory isolation

97 individuals in precautionary quarantine

93 individuals in mandatory quarantine

1 individual hospitalized

7 individuals recovered

Governor Cuomo announced 130,689 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State this morning.

