More than 40 cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 7 cases recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 41 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County since the coronavirus epidemic hit the North Country.

Here are the current statistics for Jefferson County cases:

  • 41 positive tests
  • 699 total tests
  • 658 negative tests
  • 33 individuals in mandatory isolation
  • 97 individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 93 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • 1 individual hospitalized
  • 7 individuals recovered

Governor Cuomo announced 130,689 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State this morning.

