More than 40 cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, 7 cases recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There have been 41 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County since the coronavirus epidemic hit the North Country.
Here are the current statistics for Jefferson County cases:
- 41 positive tests
- 699 total tests
- 658 negative tests
- 33 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 97 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 93 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 1 individual hospitalized
- 7 individuals recovered
Governor Cuomo announced 130,689 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State this morning.
