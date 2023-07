WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Drivers in Watertown will be experiencing more construction-related delays on Wednesday, July 26.

Both Grant Street and Lincoln Street will have access restricted to local traffic. This is due to road crews installing new sewer structures and piping at the intersection of Grant and Lincoln.

Work started at 6:30 a.m., but should be completed around 4 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.