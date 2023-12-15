WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More traffic delays are expected for the City of Watertown on Friday, December 15.

City Public Works crews will be establish a road closure on the east end of Public Square in front of the First Baptist Church at 7 a.m. Friday. The closure is required to facilitate aerial equipment which will be working on the weather vane assembly for the tower of the First Baptist Church.

All northbound traffic to Mill Street, Factory Street and Black River Parkway will be diverted to Mechanic Street and High Street. Southbound traffic from Mill Street wishing to turn on State Street from Public Square will be diverted to Factory St.

Drivers can expect delays on Public Square and State Street for the duration of this project and are encouraged to use alternate routes. The road closure is anticipated to be finished up by 4 p.m.