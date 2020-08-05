More U.S. boaters fined along Canadian Border, Senator urges clarification

The stunning St. Lawrence River will host the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River July 23-26, 2020. (Photo credits: B.A.S.S)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With U.S.-Canadian Border Restrictions continuing throughout the summer, an increased number of New Yorkers have been fined for crossing the border by boat.

However, Senator Charles Schumer urged the Canada Border Services Agency to clarify recent travel enforcements.

Senator Schumer said that while it is important to put smart safety guidelines at the U.S.-Canadian border in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, boaters crossing the border mid-transit do not pose additional risk to Canadians since there will be no docking or venturing onto Canadian land.

The U.S. Customs and Border Control has not implemented a similar policy and is allowing Canadian boaters to cross the border mid-transit without penalty.

“I have heard from local boaters who are frustrated they cannot enter Canadian waters due to COVID-19 border restrictions, while U.S. authorities are allowing Canadian boaters into American waters. That type of uneven enforcement puts US boaters – especially tour companies – at a disadvantage and does nothing to protect Canadians from COVID-19 spread,” said Senator Schumer. “The Canada Border Service Agency should follow the working precedent, be flexible and use a common sense approach.”

The Senator wrote a letter to CBSA Minister Blair to address concerns regarding how enforcements will hurt the tourism industry along the St. Lawrence River.

According to Schumer, cross-border tourism has contributed nearly $400 million to the regional economy, but the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited leisure travel during peak vacation months.

