More video, photos from inside SU’s newly renovated “Stadium”

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 may be keeping you from setting foot in the Carrier Dome for Saturday’s home football opener, but Syracuse University provided the media with video and photos Friday, and we’re sharing them with you.

Friday the university officially announced the completion of the first phase of the $118 million renovation to the Dome.

Gone is its Teflon roof held up by pressurized air. Gone, too will be that push out the door you would feel when everyone tries to leave at once following a game, and the air escapes with the fans.

“This is an exciting day for Syracuse University, the City of Syracuse and the broader Central New York community,” says Chancellor Kent Syverud. “From graduations to great moments in sports, some of the most memorable times in our lives and on our campus have taken place under the roof of our stadium.”

"The completion of this phase of the project will transform the Stadium experience for our community and our fans. Once this project is complete, Syracuse University will be the home of this spectacular stadium that will continue to be a centerpiece of our community for years to come," said Chancellor Kent Syverud.





Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Chancellor Syverud, Dr. Ruth Chen, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Director of Athletics John Wildhack and Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala, tour the completed renovations at SU’s Stadium Thursday. Photos provided by Syracuse University.

This first phase of renovations included replacing the inflatable roof with a new roof, not dependent on air pressure to keep it in place., as well as a new scoreboard, lighting and interior enhancements.

Additional improvements will be made over the next several years.

