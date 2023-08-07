WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Two more streets in Watertown will be undergoing road work on Monday, August 7.

City of Watertown officials will be working on the 500 block of Olive Street from the segment between Mechanic Street and High Street. Olive Street will be closed through Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Motorists are encouraged to use Emerson Street as an alternate route.

The Olive Street closure is due to the start of demolition of a condemned structure on this block that presents a hazard to public safety.

North Meadow Street between Arsenal and Coffeen streets will be open only to local traffic. City officials started the work at 7a.m., but hope to have it completed by the end of the day on Monday.