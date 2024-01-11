WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More weather alerts are going up as another round of winter weather comes to the area.

The Lake Effect Snow warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties is continuing until 1 a.m. Friday, January 12. Parts of the Tug Hill will could get four to eight inches while areas in the lower elevations may receive two to four inches.

The Lewis County Sheriffs Office has issued a travel advisory as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

There’s also a High Wind Watch for the area that will start at 10 p.m. Friday, January 12 until 4 a.m. Sunday, January 14. Winds could get as high as 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible Friday night into Saturday, shifting to the southwest on Saturday.

St. Lawrence County is dealing with patchy freezing drizzle as well as other parts of the northern Adirondacks. Any areas where temperatures have been below freezing this evening may see some slick surfaces this morning.