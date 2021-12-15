WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Windy conditions are expected to return to the North Country later this week.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo and Burlington have issued moderate wind advisories for Jefferson and Northern and Southwestern St. Lawrence counties.

According to the NWS, southwest winds are expected to move into these areas beginning Thursday evening. Wind speeds will average between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

These gusty winds have the potential to blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few isolated power outages may occur.

The NWS also warned that trees or tree limbs that were damaged in the recent storm that hit the region on December 11, may also be blown down.

Local residents are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Outdoor objects should also be secured.

These wind advisories will be in effect starting at 6 p.m. on December 16 and are set to expire at 4 a.m. on Friday, December 17.

Check back with ABC50 for all current and active weather alerts and forecasts.