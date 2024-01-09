WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College’s featured Honors Program student for the month of January is Morgan E. Moser from Croghan, NY.

Moser is a psychology major and for one of her honors options, she explored the connection between psychology and gymnastics.

The Jefferson Community College Honors Program offers students with exceptional academic skills the opportunity to receive enriched instruction. Honors students select three courses within their curriculum and enhance them as Honors Options, which are based on a project agreed upon by the student and a faculty member working closely with the student.

Students also take the Honors Seminar, an interdisciplinary course open only to program participants that examines a single theme every semester, featuring guest speakers from various disciplines and can include field experience.

Successful program students earn an Honors Graduate designation on their academic transcript for each Honors Option course. Students who demonstrate excellent academic achievement in high school or who have completed 12 credit hours of college coursework can apply for admission to the Honors Program.