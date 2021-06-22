Morristown couple arrested for unauthorized use of vehicle, stealing cell phone

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two St. Lawrence County residents were arrested on Monday after they used a vehicle without permission.

New York State Police have confirmed that on June 22, troopers responded to a residence in Morristown for a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to Police, Daniel M. Strong, 26, and Judith A. Ellison, 30, both of Morristown, had been given permission to use a vehicle for a specified period of time.

However, Police reported that the couple took the vehicle again without the owner’s permission and also took the victim’s cell phone.

Strong and Ellison were both located operating the vehicle on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.

The couple was arrested and charged with one count each of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third degree and Petit Larceny. They were released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Morristown Court.