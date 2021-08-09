Morristown man arrested after St. Lawrence County vehicle chase

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested by state authorities over the weekend following a vehicle chase in the North Country.

New York State Police arrested and charged Matthew P. McLean, of Morristown on August 7. This was after McLean failed to stop when troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Lovejoy Road in Oswegathcie, New York.

Troopers confirmed that when McLean failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. This chase continued onto County Route 6, Middle Road, Gimour Road, County Route 2 and then State Route 37. Upon traveling to State Route 37, the pursuit was terminated by State Police.

However, the vehicle driven by McLean was later located on State Route 37 in Morristown. McLean was then take into custody.

According to NYSP, McLean was determined to be a parole absconder with an active warrant. He was further charged with Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree. McLean was turned over to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office pending arraignment.