Morristown marking return of Christmas celebrations with River Lights Festival

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Christmas festivals are returning to Morristown.

Morristown Promotions Committee is launching its first-ever River Lights at Bayside Park festival this December. With massive light displays similar to “Lights on the Lake” in Central New York, beginning on December 5.

Committee Volunteer Jennifer Kelly has spearheaded this event, said the festival’s goal it to be a retail attraction and local destination point this holiday season.

“The Morristown Promotions Committee really wanted to grow, and we wanted to take on a project,” Kelly said. “The Morristown marina has a real hit rich history of hosting, all sorts of different festivals and events. And we really kind of wanted to bring something back.”

Highlights of the festival will include two community events scheduled for Saturday, December 11 and December 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

These two nights will allow visitors to walk through light displays. They will also feature a fire pit, holiday market with local businesses, food from the Bedrock Cafe, local “elves” and student carolers, hayrides and Santa Claus himself.

Kelly said that the committee has already seen massive support from the community. She said she hopes it will also serve as a warm friendly gesture as Morristown is located along the St. Lawrence River, across from Brockville, Ontario.

“Our takeaway for the first year is just hoping people really get excited about it and really appreciate it and love it and want to see it grow, want to see it come back,” Kelly shared. “I think kids will really look forward to it. It’s something that the community can work together and grow together on.”

Morristown’s River Lights at Bayside Park will begin at 6 p.m. on December 5. Lights will be on display every night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information can be found on the festival’s website.