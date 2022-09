MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Morristown has been arrested on harassment charges.

On September 14, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Ann L. Horton following a reported incident in the town of Morristown.

Sheriff’s Deputies accused Horton of striking another female victim during a dispute.

Horton was subsquently arrested on the charge of Harrassment in the Second Degree. She was issued a ticket and is set to appear in Morristown Court at a later date.