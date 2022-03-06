ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman is facing felony charges after allegedly intimidating a witness.

According to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated an incident that occurred in front of the Lisbon Town Court. Deputies discovered that Rachael A. Gorden from Morristown threatened a female with physical force if she testified in court.

As a result, Gordon was charged with Intimidating A Victim or Witness which is considered a felony. Gordon was processed and released with an appearance ticket and will return to the Town of Lisbon Court at a later date.