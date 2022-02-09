JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing to log most of its COVID-related deaths among unvaccinated residents.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Health Service released its COVID-19 monthly index for January 2022. This included data on vaccination rates, wastewater results, transmission levels, hospitalizations, and deaths in the county.

A breakdown of this report is included below.

COVID-related deaths

In January, Jefferson County had seven residents die from COVID-19. According to officials, six of these individuals were unvaccinated and one was partially vaccinated. Most of these residents were also hospitalized.

From when the first death was confirmed in July of 2020 until January 31, 2022, Jefferson County had reported 152 deaths among residents. To date, the month with the most deaths has been January 2021, which logged 48.

Hospital discharges

In the month of January, Jefferson County had 148 COVID-19 hospital discharges. Of this total number, 81 were unvaccinated, 10 were partially vaccinated and 57 were fully vaccinated.

The majority of Jefferson County COVID-19 patients discharged were also between 0 and 30 years of age, followed by the 60 to 70-year-old age group.

This data was provided from hospitals and long-term care facilities in Jefferson County.

Wastewater results

High levels of SARS-CoV-2 were also detected at wastewater sampling locations throughout Jefferson County. This includes the City of Watertown, Village of Carthage and West Carthage and Thousand Islands Central School District.

According to officials, when high levels of SAR-CoV-2 are detected in wastewater samples. this means that COVID-19 is quantifiable, indicating active transmission with remediation needed immediately.

All results were as of January 27, 2022, and were provided from Quadrant Viral Testing, LLC.

Vaccination rates

Jefferson County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is also increasing. Below is data from the U.S. Center for Disease Control as of January 31, 2022.

At least one dose Fully vaccinated Total 93,212 78,132 % of population 84.8% 71.1% Population at least

5 Years of Age 93,212 78,132 % of Population at least

5 Years of Age 92.1% 77.2% People Booster Vaccinated

through 1/31/2022 n/a 28,987 % of Fully Vaccinated Population

with a Booster Dose n/a 37.1%

Despite decreasing COVID-19 rates in Jefferson County, the county’s community transmission level remains high.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to get vaccinated due to this high transmission rate and because vaccine efficacy is waning.

Additionally, residents are also recommended to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 including mask-wearing in public places, social distancing, handing washing and sanitization.