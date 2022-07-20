ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A motorcycle passenger was transported to the hospital after an accident occurred in the town of Floyd on Wednesday morning.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, road patrol deputies responded to Route 49 in the town of Floyd around 1:40 a.m. on July 20 for a report of a single-vehicle personal injury motor vehicle accident. After arriving at the scene deputies determined that 35-year-old Michael Major from Whitesboro was operating a 2016 Polaris Slingshot motorcycle heading east on Route 49 prior to the accident.

Police stated that Major was traveling at a speed not reasonable and prudent for the weather conditions when he lost control of the motorcycle on the rain-covered roadway. The motorcycle then left the roadway, striking a wire guide rail on the Southern shoulder of the road. The motorcycle overturned and came to rest on the other side of the guide rail on the embankment.

Major reported no injuries after the accident and declined medical assistance. However, his 37-year-old passenger Carl Buckley from Utica complained of head pain and lacerations. Buckley was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by members of the Stittville Vol. Fire Company and Kunkel Ambulance.