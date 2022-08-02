A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A crash left a motorcyclist dead Monday afternoon.

According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to the area of 31519 County Route 22 in Theresa for a reported motorcycle off the roadway on August 1.

An investigation determined that 55-year-old Brett A. Vansant from Macomb, New York was traveling north on his motorcycle on County Route 22 when he failed to make a left turn.

Vansant’s motorcycle subsequently traveled off the east should of the roadway and down an embankment which caused Vansant to be ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this crash. More information will be available as it is released.