Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash with SUV in Oneida County

ONIEDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police responded to an SUV/motorcycle crash on July 31. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 365 and Prospect Depot Road in the town of Trenton in Oneida County.

After arriving at the scene police discovered that a SUV, operated by 60-year-old Wendi J. Cummings from Land O’Lakes, Florida, was attempting to turn west onto Route 365 when she failed to yield the right of way to a 2006 Harley Davidson that was traveling eastbound.

The operator of the motorcycle, 70-year-old Everett J. Wilson from Wells, NY, was ejected from the motorcycle and struck the SUV. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cummings was not injured in the crash, however her passenger, 63-year-old Phylis D. Zaborek, was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. She has since been treated and released.

Cummings was tested at the scene by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert and showed no signs of alcohol or drug impairment. She was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

The investigation is ongoing.