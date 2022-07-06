QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The motorcyclist involved in the fatal accident in Lake George has been arrested.

This accident occurred on June 12 near the Lake George Expedition Park and involved a motorcyclist identified as 33-year-old Anthony Futia from Albany and a group of six pedestrians.

An investigation led by New York State Police determined that the motorcycle driven by Futia was driving at high speeds when it went of the road and onto a paved bike path, hitting the pedestrians.

Two of the pedestrian died from their injuries. The victims were identified as 38-year-old James A. Persons and 8-year-old Quinton P. Delgadillo, both of Lake George. Another victim, 30-year-old Jasmine Luellen of Lake George was also transported to Albany Medical Center. Three other children were uninjured.

Futia suffered life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition at Albany Medical Center immediately following the crash.

However, New York State Police arrested Futia on July 5 following a subsequent investigation into the causes of the fatal accident.

According to State Police Futia was arrested 3 counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, 2 counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, 2 counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Assault in the Second Degree, Reckless Driving, Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree.

Futia was virtually arraigned in the hospital and remanded to the custody of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. He is pending a follow-up court date scheduled for August 17, 2022.