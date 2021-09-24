Motorcyclists flee NYSP in Plattsburgh after crashing into patrol car

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are seeking the identities of two motorcyclists who fled troopers on September 23.

According to NYSP, on September 23 around 11:53 p.m., Troopers attempted to stop two motorcycles on Commodore Thomas Macdonough Highway in the town of Plattsburgh for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

This was after one of the motorcycles drove at the trooper’s patrol car and struck the driver’s side door. The crash resulted in a minor injury to the trooper and damage to the patrol car.

State Police confirmed that both motorcycles then fled the scene at high speeds. Troopers then located the suspects a shorter time later traveling northbound on State Route 9 in Champlain at approximately 100 mph.

A pursuit was then ensued but ended when both motorcycles entered Vermont from Rouses Point.

This incident remains under investigation as Police seek the identities of both operators. Those with information are asked to contact NYSP at 518-873-2750.