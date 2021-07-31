Mountainfest concert, fireworks returning September 1

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mountainfest will be returning to Fort Drum from August 27 to September 2. The annual event will feature games, activities, military demonstrations, food, a car show, fireworks, and entertainment.

The event will begin August 27 with the Memorial to Monument Run, with the following days consisting of team games, a rodeo, sports competitions and more. Admission will be free to the public but if those attending do not have a military ID they must enter at the Nash Boulevard gate located off Route 26.

There will be a free concert on September 1 at Division Hill at 8 p.m. Those performing will be announced on Friday, August 6. Fireworks will take place later that night at 9:30 p.m.