WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown community will have the opportunity to watch a movie while enjoying the outdoors in July.

According to the City of Watertown, Movie in the Park will take place on July 28 on Kite Hill in Thompson Park. Those who attend will be able to enjoy a showing of the Disney film Encanto at dusk, which is expected to be around 8:30 p.m.

There will also be free snacks provided at the event until supplies run out. The event was made possible through the collaboration of Watertown Parks and Recreation, The Youth Alliance of Jefferson County, and The Youth Alliance for Better Communities.