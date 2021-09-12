Multiple blocks on West Main Street in Watertown closed starting Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works will be preforming road work on three different blocks on West Main Street starting September 13.

According to a press release from the DPW, sewer repairs will be taking place in the 200 Block of West Main Street from September 13 until September 17. As a result the area between Cooper Street and Davidson, and the Main Ave intersection will be closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. throughout the week.

City crews will begin installing a new curb along the 300 and 400 Blocks of West Main Street also beginning on September 13. The westbound lane of West Main Street between Davidson Street and Leray Street will be closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. so the work can be completed.

Public Works crews will have detours in place as well as message boards, temporary barricades and signage throughout the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes while the work is being done and are asked to exercise caution when encountering work crews and work zones.