Multiple COVID-19 cases confirmed in Beaver River Central School District

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the holiday break, Beaver River Central School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Beaver River Central School District Superintendent Todd G. Green confirmed that three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within the District. Green stated that two students and on staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, according to Green, all three individuals were not present in school during the time that they were infectious due to the District’s hybrid schedule and “parental precautions.” Due to these factors, Superintendent Green stated there is no immediate concern for exposure.

Superintendent Green added that the District is working with Lewis County Public Health to perform contact tracing. Those he are contacted by Public Health are urged to follow their recommendations.

As of January 4, 2021, the following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases within the Beaver River Central School District.

Total student COVID-19 cases Total staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total COVID-19 cases Beaver River Elementary School 7 0 7 Beaver River Middle School 6 1 7 Beaver River High School 5 2 7 TOTAL 21

