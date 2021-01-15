Multiple COVID-19 confirmed across separate Jefferson-Lewis BOCES programs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson-Lewis BOCES has confirmed new COVID-19 cases.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Administration reported that two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified at separate facilities and programs.

According to BOCES, both a staff member at Jefferson County ACES, in Watertown, New York and a student at the Sackett Technical Center in Lowville, New York have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

BOCES confirmed that they are currently working with both Jefferson and Lewis County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

Additionally, all affected areas at both facilities are being disinfected.

Those identified as closed contacts to either COVID-19 case will be contacted by either Jefferson-Lewis BOCES or Public Health in the respective counties.