BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) – The warming temperatures mean that melting snow could cause some flooding issues.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued multiple flood warnings for Jefferson and Lewis counties. The first one is for Black River at Boonville and will run until later this evening. A number of roads may be closed in Glenfield, Martinsburg, and Lowville.

The second alert is for the Black River at Watertown will last until after 2 a.m. Friday, December 22. Flooding could be near Watertown from Wednesday evening to early Friday morning, but flooding will begin today in the Flats near Lowville. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 10.5 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening

A third alert is for the Moose River below McKeever that will go until later this evening. The water could cause moderate flooding in low lying areas in Lyons Falls, Goulds Mill, and Lyonsdale. Shibley Bridge may be closed. Moose River Road flooded, especially near Route 28.

