Multiple Jefferson County school districts confirm COVID-19 case increase on Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Thursday, multiple school districts in Jefferson County confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

This included the General Brown Central School District and the Watertown City School District.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case confirmed on Thursday that three individuals tested positive for the coronavirus. Specifically, two employees at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary and a student at General Brown High School tested positive for the virus.

General Brown previously shifted to remote instruction for the remainder of the week due to inadequate staffing following COVID-19 quarantine orders.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the General Brown Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Brownville-Glen Park Elementary8715
Dexter Elementary347
General Brown Junior/ Senior High School13720
Total42

Additionally on Thursday, Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr confirmed that three new COVID-19 cases were identified within the District.

This includes a student at Ohio Elementary, a student from Sherman Elementary and an employee from Ohio Elementary.

The Watertown City School District is currently following remote instruction through February 2, 2021.

The following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases within the Watertown City School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Knickerbocker Elementary527
North Elementary4610
Ohio Street Elementary6410
Sherman Elementary415
Starbuck Elementary011
Harold T. Wiley Intermediate8412
Case Middle School10313
Watertown High School12820

