Multiple Jefferson County school districts confirm COVID-19 case increase on Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Thursday, multiple school districts in Jefferson County confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

This included the General Brown Central School District and the Watertown City School District.

General Brown Superintendent Barbara Case confirmed on Thursday that three individuals tested positive for the coronavirus. Specifically, two employees at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary and a student at General Brown High School tested positive for the virus.

General Brown previously shifted to remote instruction for the remainder of the week due to inadequate staffing following COVID-19 quarantine orders.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the General Brown Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Brownville-Glen Park Elementary 8 7 15 Dexter Elementary 3 4 7 General Brown Junior/ Senior High School 13 7 20 Total 42

Additionally on Thursday, Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr confirmed that three new COVID-19 cases were identified within the District.

This includes a student at Ohio Elementary, a student from Sherman Elementary and an employee from Ohio Elementary.

The Watertown City School District is currently following remote instruction through February 2, 2021.

The following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases within the Watertown City School District.