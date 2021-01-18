Multiple Jefferson County school districts confirm COVID-19 cases over weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple school districts in the North Country confirmed new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
South Jefferson Central, Belleville Henderson Central and Watertown City School District’s all have confirmed additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, January 15, 2021.
On Friday, South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater stated that two new COVID-19 cases were identified in the district. Slater confirmed that both a Middle School student and staff member tested positive for the virus.
Slater also added that no students or staff were considered to be close in-school contacts as a “direct result of students and staff wearing masks all day.”
The following statistics are the most current for the South Jefferson Central School District.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Mannsville Manor Elementary
|5
|2
|7
|Manyard Wilson Elementary
|2
|2
|4
|Clarke Middle School
|3
|4
|7
|South Jefferson High School
|4
|7
|11
|Total
|29
Belleville Henderson Superintendent Jane Collins also confirmed a new COVID-19 cases among students and staff. According to Collins, a remote-only student tested positive for the virus. The student had not attended in-person instruction in the district, however attends in-person instruction at BOCES.
As a result, four additional students who reside in the same household as the student and two BOCES students were placed in precautionary quarantine.
Additionally, Collins confirmed that a staff member from the District Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H after school program tested positive for the coronavirus. The District’s 4-H program is now on pause until January 28 as multiple staff members and students have also been placed on quarantine.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Belleville Henderson Central School District.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/ teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Belleville Henderson Central School District
|10
|4
|14
Lastly, Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, January 15 and Saturday, January 16, 2021.
The breakdown is as follows.
- One virtual Knickerbocker Elementary student
- One Watertown High School student
- One Watertown High School employee
- One North Elementary employee
- One Case Middle School employee
- One Case Middle School student
The Watertown City School District is currently fully-remote through February 1, 2021. The following statistics are the most current regarding COVID-19 cases in the District.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Knickerbocker Elementary
|5
|2
|7
|North Elementary
|3
|6
|9
|Ohio Street Elementary
|4
|3
|7
|Sherman Elementary
|3
|1
|4
|Starbuck Elementary
|0
|1
|1
|Harold T. Wiley Intermediate
|8
|4
|12
|Case Middle School
|8
|3
|11
|Watertown High School
|11
|7
|18
|Total
|69