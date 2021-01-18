Multiple Jefferson County school districts confirm COVID-19 cases over weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple school districts in the North Country confirmed new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

South Jefferson Central, Belleville Henderson Central and Watertown City School District’s all have confirmed additional COVID-19 cases since Friday, January 15, 2021.

On Friday, South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater stated that two new COVID-19 cases were identified in the district. Slater confirmed that both a Middle School student and staff member tested positive for the virus.

Slater also added that no students or staff were considered to be close in-school contacts as a “direct result of students and staff wearing masks all day.”

The following statistics are the most current for the South Jefferson Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Mannsville Manor Elementary 5 2 7 Manyard Wilson Elementary 2 2 4 Clarke Middle School 3 4 7 South Jefferson High School 4 7 11 Total 29

Belleville Henderson Superintendent Jane Collins also confirmed a new COVID-19 cases among students and staff. According to Collins, a remote-only student tested positive for the virus. The student had not attended in-person instruction in the district, however attends in-person instruction at BOCES.

As a result, four additional students who reside in the same household as the student and two BOCES students were placed in precautionary quarantine.

Additionally, Collins confirmed that a staff member from the District Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H after school program tested positive for the coronavirus. The District’s 4-H program is now on pause until January 28 as multiple staff members and students have also been placed on quarantine.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Belleville Henderson Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/ teacher COVID-19 cases Total Belleville Henderson Central School District 10 4 14

Lastly, Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, January 15 and Saturday, January 16, 2021.

The breakdown is as follows.

One virtual Knickerbocker Elementary student

One Watertown High School student

One Watertown High School employee

One North Elementary employee

One Case Middle School employee

One Case Middle School student

The Watertown City School District is currently fully-remote through February 1, 2021. The following statistics are the most current regarding COVID-19 cases in the District.