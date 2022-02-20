LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Public Health and the Countryside Veterinary Clinic located in Lowville are sponsoring rabies clinics for residents.

The clinics are available to treat dogs, cats, and ferrets that are 3 months old or older. The organizations reminded owners that all pets must be vaccinated, even indoor pets.

Although the clinic is free, residents are encouraged to donate $10 for the cost of the vaccine and clinic staffing. The schedule and locations for the rabies clinics are listed below.

May 2, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Constableville Fire Hall May 4, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Copenhagen Fire Hall May 5, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. West Leyden Fire Hall May 17, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lyons Falls Fire Hall May 18, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Harrisville Fire Hall May 19, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. New Bremen Fire Hall May 23, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Osceola Town Barn May 25, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lowville Town Barn

Residents are reminded that they must socially distance themselves while waiting in line and they must be wearing a mask. Individuals are also asked to have animals in a carrier and to bring their previous records of vaccination. More information on the clinics can be found here.