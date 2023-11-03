WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Another day and another round of road work in the City of Watertown.

As part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative streetscape projects, Court Street and Arcade Street (from Arsenal Street to Court Street) will be closed on Friday, November 3 for striping work. Watertown officials anticipate everything being able to reopen by 5 p.m.

In a press release from the city, there will also be partial lane closures on Washington Street and Franklin Street while striping work is completed in these areas.

Local officials encourage drivers to seek alternate routes, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street, as a bypass around the construction zone.