Multiple South Jefferson Central School staff members test positive for coronavirus

South Jefferson High School

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Jefferson Central School District has provided an update regarding new COVID-19 cases.

South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater confirmed on Tuesday that three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. Slater stated that all three staff members work at South Jefferson High School.

Superintendent Slater shared that two of the staff members have not been in school since before students returned to school after the holiday break. However, one staff member was present in the high school on January 4, 2021.

According to Jefferson County Public Health Services, no students or staff are considered a close contact with the staff member.

The following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 in the South Jefferson Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Mannsville Manor Elementary School527
Maynard P. Wilson Elementary School202
Clarke Middle School044
South Jefferson High School 235

