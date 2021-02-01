Multiple St. Lawrence County school districts switch to remote instruction Monday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple schools in St. Lawrence County shifted to remote instruction on Monday due to newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This includes both the Brasher Falls Central School District and Hammond Central School District.

Hammond Central School District Administration confirmed over the weekend that a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

Due to this, the entire district shifted to remote instruction for Monday, February 1, 2021. No update has been provided regarding when students will return to previously scheduled hybrid instruction.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases within the Hammond Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Hammond Central School 1 2 3

Brasher Falls Superintendent Chris Rose confirmed on January 28 that remote instruction was to be extended for both middle and high school students. This was extended through February 1 at midnight.

According to Rose, the District plant to return these grade levels to hybrid instruction on February 2 and all elementary school students will continue with in-person learning.

Featured below is the most updated COVID-19 data for the Brasher Falls School District.