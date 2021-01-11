Multiple St. Lawrence County schools temporarily shift to remote learning due to COVID-19

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple school districts in the county have temporarily switched to remote instruction due to new COVID-19 cases.

Both the Edwards-Knox Central School District and Lisbon Central School District have announced a temporary switch to virtual learning as new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in both districts.

According to Lisbon Central, a student and a staff member have both tested positive for the virus. A high number of staff have been identified as potential contacts and the District will follow remote instruction through January 14, 2021.

Libson Central food distribution will continue to be held at school at 3:15 p.m.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Lisbon Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/faculty COVID-19 cases Total Lisbon Central 8 2 10

Edwards-Knox Central School District Superintendent Erin Woods also confirmed that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus. All UPK through 12 grade students are expected to following remote instruction through January 12, 2021. Woods stated that this will allow time for adequate contact tracing.

Additionally, students attending the Career and Technical Education programs at Southwest Tech will not attend in-person. However, out of district programs will continue in-person instruction and CTE programs will be offered remotely.

The following statistics are the most updated for Edwards-Knox Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/faculty COVID-19 cases Total Edwards-Knox Elementary 7 3 10 Edwards-Knox High School 5 3 8 Total 18

