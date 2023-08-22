WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A number of Watertown City streets are going to be experiencing road work on Tuesday, August 22.

Thompson Boulevard will be closed today due to sewer repairs. This work started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will cause delays from School Street to Myrtle Avenue. City officials said the work should be finished by the end of the day.

LeRay Street from West Lynde Street to Gale Street will be closed due to water main work. However, the city said the project should be completed around 4 p.m. today.

The continued construction on Barben Avenue will close parts of Richards Drive to Holcomb Street. According a press release, there may be water service interruptions while the project continues.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes on this date. If traveling through, motorists should exercise caution when encountering work crews and work zones.