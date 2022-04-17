OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Individuals will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a murder mystery this May.

The Frederic Remington Art Museum will open its doors once again for residents to take part in an interactive murder mystery performance on Saturday, May 21. The event will feature members of the well-known North Country theatre troupe The Grasse River Players.

The Grasse River Players will bring their Dinner Murder Company to present “Murder in the Library” which was written and directed by Derrick Conway. The event will be held at the Frederic Remington Art Museum, located at 303 Washington Street in Ogdensburg, and will begin at 6 p.m.

The night will also include food prepared by Cam’s Catering and a cash bar will be provided by Hosmer’s Marina. The cost to attend is $30, however, those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance by calling the Museum at 315-393-2425 or online.

The production involves a group of townspeople who are invited to a public meeting at the local library to discuss a proposed renovation and modernization of the library. However, the meeting takes an unexpected turn and guests will need to figure out who is responsible.

Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with the characters over cocktails and finger foods, ask them questions, and try to guess the culprit from among them. Everyone will be asked to submit their guesses on a paper ballot.

At the end of the evening, the story will be resolved. A drawing will be held from among the winning entries, and one super sleuth will receive a mystery prize.

More information can be found on the museum’s website.