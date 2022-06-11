LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Lowville has announced the lineup for their music in the park summer concert series.

The concerts will take place at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in the village. The concerts will be available for the public to enjoy each Tuesday night at 6 p.m. from June 28 until August 23. The complete lineup is listed below.

Date Performer Time June 28 Undefeated 5 p.m. June 28 Nelson Brothers 7 p.m. July 5 To Be Announced 6 p.m. July 12 Josh Breen 6 p.m. July 26 Bill Burkhard 6 p.m. August 2 Doc Yukon 6 p.m. August 9 “Big Sexy” Shawn Smith 6 p.m. August 16 Fritz Polka Band 6 p.m. August 23 Due North 6 p.m.

Residents attending the concerts are encouraged to bring their own seating. The village also notified the public that smoking and alcohol are strictly prohibited. More information can be found on the village of Lowville website.