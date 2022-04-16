SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Syracuse music teacher is facing felony charges after reportedly being involved in a sexual assault that occurred in 2017.

According to a press release from New York State Police, a now-adult victim filed a complaint with NYSP stating that 33 -year-old William H. Harrison from Liverpool sexually assaulted her when she was 16-years-old. According to the victim, the assault occurred at Harrison’s music studio, “Music in the Air,” located in the Village of North Syracuse.

As a result, Harrison was charged with Rape in the First Degree, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, and Rape in the Third Degree.

According to police, Harrison had taught Music and mentored youth in the greater Syracuse area for several years prior to this arrest. NYSP is asking anyone with information or anyone who believes they were also a victim of Harrison to contact their office at 315-366-6000.