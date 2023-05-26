NEW YORK (WWTI) — The muskellunge fishing season in New York State will begin on June 1 in inland waters. The season will start on June 15 for Great Lakes waters, including Lake Erie, Upper Niagara River, Lower Niagara River, Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Muskellunge, or “muskies,” are New York’s largest freshwater sportfish. They can grow to massive sizes, more than 50 pounds, and are considered the ultimate trophy by anglers who pursue them, according to DEC.

DEC says it takes patience and dedication to catch muskellunge. The minimum size limits are 40 inches for inland waters and 54 inches for Great Lakes waters.

“New York provides some of the best muskellunge fishing opportunities anywhere in the world,” DEC Commissioner Seggos said. “I encourage anglers seeking a challenge and a unique trophy-fishing experience to cast a line and try their hand at landing one of these elusive predators.”