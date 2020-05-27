Muskellunge fishing season opens June 20 for North Country

NEW YORK (WWTI) – The statewide fishing season for muskellunge opens on May 30 in most locations.

The muskellunge season for New York’s Lake Erie, Upper Niagara River, Lower Niagara River, Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River opens on the third Saturday, which is June 20 this year.

Muskies are the largest freshwater sportfish in New York State, sometimes reaching weights of 50 pounds or more. New York’s statewide minimum size limit for muskellunge is 40 inches and the minimum size limit in Great Lakes waters is 54 inches. Anglers are encouraged to review the Freshwater Fishing Regulations Guide on DEC’s website for more information.

Muskellunge management in New York entails habitat protection and enhancement, research and monitoring, stocking, and fishing regulations. At least 13 lakes and 19 rivers have muskellunge populations in New York State.

The St. Lawrence River, Upper Niagara River, and Chautauqua Lake are New York’s most renowned muskie hot spots. Other quality muskie waters are Waneta, Greenwood, Bear, and Cassadaga lakes, and the Susquehanna, Chenango, and Great Chazy rivers.

Chautauqua Lake is the source for DEC’s muskie stocking program. DEC’s Chautauqua Hatchery will raise approximately 26,000 fall fingerlings from eggs collected earlier this spring, which will be stocked into 16 waters across New York.

New York State is encouraging people to engage in responsible recreation during the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. Use the DECinfo Locator to find a DEC-managed resource near you and visit the State Parks website for information about parks and park closures. For more information about engaging in responsible recreation this summer, visit DEC’s website.

DEC is reminding anglers to maintain safe social distancing while fishing this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Guidelines to protect yourself and others include:

Fish local: Stay close to home. Keep your fishing trip short. Avoid high-traffic destinations.

Be safe: Avoid crowds and groups. Keep a distance of six feet or more from others. When fishing from a boat, make sure it’s large enough so persons on board are at least six feet from one another.

Stay home: If you’re not feeling well, stay home. Anyone 70 and older or with a compromised immune system should postpone their trip.

Be adaptive: Move quickly through parking lots and paths. If crowded, choose a different fishing location, or time to visit.

Anglers fishing from boats should be able to maintain at least six feet of distance between one another. For more information on boating guidelines and safety, go to State Parks website and DEC’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.