National Burrito Day: Free queso at Chipotle, plus last day for healthcare workers to register for free burritos

(WWTI) – Chipotle is offering free delivery on any order $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com through April 30 to increase access to customers.

April 2 is National Burrito Day and customers ordering digitally via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com will receive free Queso Blanco when it is added to an entrée.

Chipotle’s Delivery Kitchens are taking additional precautions to help ensure customer safety during the coronavirus epidemic, including a tamper evident packaging seal for delivery orders, in-app delivery tracker providing step-by-step real-time updates as your food travels to your location, and a place for special instructions so guests can request a contactless delivery when ordering digitally.

Chipotle is also thanking healthcare workers with free burrito boxes for healthcare facilities.

Workers can register their office or hospital division on April 2 to receive 25 free burritos during World Health Worker Week, April 6-10. Chipotle, along with partner DoorDash, will give away a total of up to 100,000 burritos to healthcare facilities that week.

Healthcare workers can learn more about the terms and conditions and register for the deal on their website.

“We want to express our extreme gratitude by fueling the frontline workers at healthcare facilities across the country with real food,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “It is our goal to bring joy and provide a little something extra for both the medical staff and our everyday guests.”

