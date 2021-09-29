National Coffee Day: How to score free coffee at Dunkin’, Starbucks, Stewart’s Shops

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Who doesn’t love a free cup of coffee?

To honor National Coffee Day on September 29, both local and national coffeehouses are offering their loyal customers deals, including free coffee.

The deals. which can be redeemed only on the National holiday, are claimed to come just at the right time. According to an annual study conducted by the National Coffee Association, data shows that Americans are returning to the drive-thru in droves after a dip in demand during the early stages of the pandemic.

“As COVID restrictions ease, coffee drinkers are returning to pre-pandemic routines but also keeping their favorite new coffee options like drive-through and app-based ordering,” NCA CEO William Murray said. “Of the findings, which indicated a 16% increase in out-of-home coffee consumption among U.S. consumers. Wherever Americans go, they keep America’s favorite beverage with them.”

Here is a full list of where customers can grab a complimentary cup on Wednesday.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven’s 7Rewards loyalty members can get a free hot coffee of any size with the purchase of a baked good at participating stores. Delivery customers can also get a free large coffee with any purchase made through the 7NOW app.

Blue Bottle

California-based Blue Bottle has over 70 locations across the country, mainly on the coasts. For those in between, the company is offering free shipping for online orders between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 in honor of National Coffee Day.

Dunkin’

Members of Dunkin’s free DD Perks program can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase on Sept. 29 (cold-brew varieties excluded). Those who aren’t members of the chain’s loyalty program can also sign up and redeem their free cup on the spot, with any qualifying purchase.

Krispy Kreme

Members of Krispy Kreme’s MySweetRewards program can redeem a free coffee and doughnut of their choice at participating shops on Sepember. 29. Meanwhile, those who aren’t members can still redeem a free cup of coffee, no purchase necessary.

In addition, Krispy Kreme is giving away a Krispy Kreme tumbler with every purchase of $50 or more through ShopKrispyKreme.

Panera Bread

Customers who walk up to the cashier at Panera (or pull up to the drive-thru) can have as much free coffee as they can handle on one condition: They have to identify themselves as a parent or caregiver.

“Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents, tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you’ve had the realization that it’s going to take more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days,” said Eduardo Luz, Panera’s chief brand and concept officer, in a press release.

Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s offers 25% off on all beans, K-Cup pods, and espresso capsules in-store and online through Sept. 29 (online shoppers can use the code GOODSTUFF to redeem the discount). The chain is also hosting a National Coffee Day Giveaway, which will award one winner with a “Black Card” redeemable for $2,000 worth of Peet’s.

Starbucks

In honor of National Coffee Day and the company’s 50 years in business, Starbucks offers a free iced or hot cup of Pikes Place Roast coffee, up to 20 ounces, for customers who bring their own clean, reusable cup. The offer is reserved only for customers who order inside the café and not at the drive-thru or via the app.

Stewart’s Shops

The New York-based convenience store Stewart’s Shops is jumping on the National Coffee Day celebration. From noon to close, customers can get a free hot coffee when they use any refillable mug. The free coffee discount also applies to iced coffee and cold brew in both the 20 ounces and 32-ounce sizes. The promotion excludes coffee refreshers.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons decided that one day is not enough. For a month, beginning on September 29, the Canadian-based coffeehouse is offering 99 cents, any size hot or iced coffee. This will remain available through October 26 and only by using the Tim Hortons app.

Wawa

Customers at Wawa can walk in and grab a free coffee of any size from the self-service bar on Sept. 29, though prices and participation may vary. In addition, Wawa is also offering an ongoing deal for teachers and school administrators, who can grab a free coffee of any size each day for the remainder of September.