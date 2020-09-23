National Coffee Day to be celebrated as National Dunkin’ Day

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Dunkin’ has taken over National Coffee Day to celebrate with loyal fans.

The nationwide coffee chain is celebrating the national day with promotions in the North Country. Dunkin’ has renamed National Coffee Day, celebrated on September 29, as National Dunkin’ Day.

Dunkin’ will offer all customers a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase all day on September 29. All restaurants in Northern New York will participate to celebrate the national day.

Hot or iced coffee choices include original blend, dark roast and Dunkin’ decaf.

“For so many Americans, Dunkin’ equals coffee, and coffee equals Dunkin’… there is simply no other coffee choice,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “We’re declaring National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day to highlight how much our coffee means to people, and create an opportunity to raise a cup to everyone across the entire country who understands and appreciates how important that daily cup of Dunkin’ can be to keep running.”

Additionally, all customers in the United State will have the chance to win a Dunkin’ care package, including K-Cups pods, packaged coffee, Dunkin’ cereal, creamer singles, tumblers, masks, stickers, tote bags and more.

