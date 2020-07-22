National Defense Authorization Act to give more resources to 10th Mountain Division

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The recent passing of the National Defense Authorization Act through Congress has released a list of new resources for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division.

After voting in favor of the FY21 NDAA, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a member of the House of Armed services, announced her assistance in obtaining specific resources.

“I am proud to be the number one advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division each year during the NDAA process, and this year I successfully secured a number of wins for Fort Drum and my district,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This critical piece of legislation will deliver a pay raise for our troops, increase funding for science and technology investments, establish a National Artificial Intelligence Initiative, and names Fort Drum as a preferred missile defense site.”

Additional provisions added through Stefanik include:

Study on infrastructure improvements to Childcare Development Centers

Expansion on mental health services and the requirement of Transition Assistance Programs (TAP)

New studies to be conducted regarding cyber infrastructure, infrastructure improvements to Childcare Development Centers, and inventory of firefighting operations, management, and equipment

Additional funding for community schools who educate DOD children

Permanent coverage for DBT Mammography to TRICARE

Increase of female and minority representation in the Armed Forces

Secured absentee ballots for troops overseas

Funding for the Women in Military Service for America museum

Expanded eligibility for the Special Operations Force’s Preservation of the Force and Family program

Established a private-public partnership and collaboration to expand Professional Military Education

