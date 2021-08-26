National Dog Day: Meet the furry friends of ABC50

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — If happiness is a warm puppy, then we’ve got you covered today.

For National Dog Day, we wanted to highlighted some of our greatest, and furriest, friends. Meet the dogs of ABC50:

Rosie Lucille Daugherty Filippelli 

Parent: Christin Filippelli 
Breed: Goldendoodle
Nickname: Rosie Girl
Favorite Food: Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sundae
Favorite Hobby: Chasing Squirrels

Rielly

Parent: Shauna and Derek Sherboneau
Breed: Black Lab
Nickname: Baby
Favorite Food: Anything human
Favorite Hobby: Boat Rides and Swimming at Potters Beach

Belle

Parent: Isabella Colello
Breed: Greyhound
Nickname: Baby Belle
Favorite Food: Popcorn and leftovers my grandparents leave on the counter
Favorite Hobby: Sleeping through retirement

Maizie May Ackley

Parent: Erin M. Ackley
Breed: Dachshund
Nickname: Meedie Beedie
Favorite Food: Wrapper Cheese
Favorite Hobby: Watching Tom & Jerry in front of the fan

Lucas

Parent: Stephanie Sutton
Breed: Boxer
Nickname: Lukey
Favorite Food: Bacon
Favorite Hobby: Cuddles with Lucy

