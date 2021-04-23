National Drug Take Back Day: Kinney Drugs offering drug drop for North Country residents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — April 24 is National Drug Take Back Day which is encouraging local residents to essentially, clean out their medicine cabinets.

Partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, New York State, local law enforcement officials and Kinney Drugs are offering individuals safe disposal of controlled substance, prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications.

The Day itself is based on raising awareness for public safety and helping to address public health issues.

“Its not a good idea to keep prescription medications around for that rainy day,” stated Kinney Drugs Director of Patient Operations Shannon Miller. “Once they’re dispensed, they only have about a year expiration date on them anyway. So it’s best to get rid of them and not flush them down the toilet.”

According to Miller, during the 2020 Drug Take Back Day, Kinney Drugs nearly 500 tons of medications, further adding how she was glad these did not end up in landfills or waterways.

And not only is the improper disposal of drugs hazardous, keeping unused drugs in your home poses additional dangers.

Miller added, “70% of all opioid overdoses actually start with, you know, just opioid prescriptions that were left, hanging around in the home. So to avoid those issues, it’s best to clean up the medicine cabinet.”

The following items will be accepted by Kinney Drugs on National Drug Take Back Day:

NON-CONTROLLED Prescription Medications

Over-the-Counter Medications

Ointments

Sprays

Inhalers

Creams

Medication Vials

Pet Medications

Items that will not be accepted include controlled prescriptions, illegal drugs, biohazardous materials, needles or sharps, personal care products and household hazardous waste.

Drugs will be collected at participating New York and Vermont stores from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021. All events are free and open to the public.

To find a participating location, visit the Kinney Drugs website.