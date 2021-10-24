National Food Day: The proper way to celebrate the holiday

NEW YORK (WWTI) — October 24 is National Food day, which is the perfect excuse for residents to pay attention to all the food they put on their plates.

The day was initiated by the Center for Science in the Public Interest in 2011. The focus of the day is to celebrate healthy, affordable and sustainably produced food as a way to campaign for better food policies according to the National Day Calendar website.

One of the themes of the day is to help people “Eat Real” meaning cutting back on sugary drinks, overly salted or fatty meats, and instead eat vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and sustainably raised protein. The goal is to produce food with care for the environment, farm animals, and the people who grow, harvest, and serve it in mind.

Some ways to celebrate the holiday include reading food labels so residents can learn more about the food they’re putting into their bodies. Individuals are also encouraged to try a food they’ve never eaten before, plant their own herbs at home, start a compost pile, or discover a healthier way to cook their favorite foods.