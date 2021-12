WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — National Grid is offering customers free dry ice and water supplies in Watertown on Sunday.

The supplies will be dispensed at the Watertown Citibus Garage at 544 Newell Street from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Representatives will be available to provide customers with information on how to properly handle dry ice.

Those interested in attending and receiving supplies should bring a small cooler or shopping bag to transport their dry ice home.