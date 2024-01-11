WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – National Grid offered an update on its power restoration efforts at 1 11 a.m. this morning.

In a press release, the power company said that has restored service to 182,800 of the more than 202,100 upstate New York customers affected by the storm. In Northern New York, 60,400 of the 76,100 affected customers have had power restored.

As of writing, nearly 12,000 are still without power. Jefferson County has just over 7,400 without electricity while the number is a little over 4,400 in St. Lawrence County. Around 600 are still without power in Lewis County.

National Grid estimates everyone in the north country should have power back by 11:30 p.m. Customers can keep up to date with outage map by clicking here. Estimated times of restoration can be check on by clicking this link.

Our crews have encountered a one-two punch of extensive damage caused by the wind storm and continuing poor weather conditions. Our field team is out in full force to restore service to our customers as quickly and safely as possible in the face of difficult circumstances. Matt Barnett, National Grid Vice President of New York Electric Operations

The company’s extensive resources will remain in the region until the last outage is repaired according to the press release.